LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has received a $80,000 grant to help residents deal with the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bank On Louisville, a city-run organization that aims to "connect residents to safe and affordable financial services," applied for the grant with LHOME, the Louisville Housing Opportunists and Micro-Enterprise Community Development Loan Fund, inc, according to a news release.
As part of the program, financial navigators can help Louisville residents manage their income, expenses and housing costs over the phone in sessions that will last 30 minutes to an hour.
”Louisville has terrific financial resources but they are often very difficult for community members to access and put to good use,” said Amy Shir, LHOME’s President and CEO.
The service is expected to launch in mid to late September 2020. Those interested in learning more about the program or how to apply can click here.
