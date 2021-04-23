LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 1.3-mile stretch of Southern Parkway between Third Street/Oakdale Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue/Kenwood Way can either be a paradise or nightmare for pedestrians and cyclists.
"Cars are flying back and forth. It’s dangerous walking," Julie Nappi said before pointing out to the street Friday near the Woodlawn Avenue Gazebo. "I got hit by a car walking to my doctor's office in Cincinnati. (The driver was) on a cellphone because I was in the crosswalk. We're not in a world anymore where people can always drive — or can drive — so they forget about us."
Between 2017 and 2019, 218 people were involved in traffic crashes along the 1.3-mile stretch. A 20-year-old even died after losing control of their vehicle striking a tree, according to Louisville Metro Government’s crash data.
Louisville Metro Government is addressing these concerns by doing some "right sizing," which will involve reducing the four lanes between Third Street/Oakdale Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue/Kenwood Way, which will also allow space for bicyclists and pedestrians and improved safety.
According to a release, the “right sizing” will also include reduced speeding and improved predictability, reallocating space for bicyclists and pedestrians, and an overall enhanced experience while traveling the corridor.
"Traffic is just tremendous in this area, and people treat it like it's a speedway," said Charles Frazier, a resident along Southern Parkway for 13 years. "A lot of accidents at this intersection."
Like many others who bike, walk and live in the area, Frazier is ready for the changes that the government projects to make next month.
To learn more about the proposal, click here. And the public can get involved in the process during Metro Government's two meetings, where people can speak with planners, engineers and neighbors. One will be held from 7-8 p.m. Monday, April 26. Click here to join. The other will be an in-person meeting from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Gazebo at Southern Parkway and Woodlawn Avenue.
