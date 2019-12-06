LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With heavy pedestrian traffic and thousands of vehicles, Broadway is considered one of Louisville's most dangerous streets, and city leaders want the public's help to change that.
That's why the city is hosting its first public forum on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to hear from residents and come up with ways to improve safety and mobility along Broadway, as the leaders proceed with a project called "Broadway All the Way."
Broadway runs from Shawnee Park in west Louisville to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. It's home to TARC's busiest bus routes and a connection point to public services. It's also one of Louisville's deadliest streets.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Second Street and Broadway was deemed the most dangerous intersection in Kentucky, with 53 accidents reported between Jan. 1 through Dec. 5 of this year.
The goal of the Broadway All the Way "master plan" is to make the heavily traveled street less dangerous and more attractive to local businesses.
City officials began crafting the plan and soliciting proposals for ideas in November 2018. The family of a man who was hit and killed while walking near 15th and Broadway on his way to Beecher Terrace to visit his dad fully supports the project.
Initial ideas submitted so far include having fewer or more narrow driving lanes to slow traffic, improved lighting, and possibly installing speed bumps. The possibility of adding bike lanes has also been discussed.
Some major road improvements have already been made this year: in January, the city completed a $1.1 million realignment project at 18th and Broadway to straighten out the intersection.
During the Dec. 17 forum, the engineering, landscape architecture, and design firm chosen by the city for the project will talk about existing conditions on Broadway before asking for community input. After gathering feedback over the the coming months, a final report and plan will be complete by the end of 2020. That plan will then be used to apply for federal and state road construction funds.
The forum is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Louisville Free Public Library's main branch at 301 York Street. Additional sessions will be scheduled in 2020.
Comments and feedback can also be submitted throughout the process at the the Broadway All the Way website. The website won't be active until after the process begins.
