LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is taking the next step to bring a new grocery store to the west end.
The Louisville Metro Council's Budget Committee on Thursday heard an update on the process. The city plans to spend $3.5 million on the project but first wants to gather community feedback before determining a location.
Officials want to hear from people who live in the west end about what they want to see in a new store and how some of the money should be spent.
Because of the pandemic, residents will share ideas through an online survey, which is expected to launch Monday.
"We think the format we're creating for a simple survey-type response to the community means that most people in our community could provide a comment," said T Gonzales, the director for the Center for Health Equity.
West Louisville is known as a "food desert," due to a lack of grocery stores and other markets that sell fresh meat and produce. Residents have few options besides the Kroger stores in the Portland and Parkland neighborhoods.
The addition of the new store should help city officials in their efforts to curb food insecurity, which leads to more community health problems.
Gonzales and the Center for Health Equity also have been working with community gardens and encouraging west Louisville corner stores to supply healthier options.
