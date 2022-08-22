LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot for hiking in Louisville, and those behind the project say they believe the location is unique.
"In terms of a hiking trail, we do believe it's the first one in west Louisville," said Bennett Knox, executive director of Wilderness Louisville, Inc.
The trail is at Shawnee Park, just past the entrance to the boat ramp. New signs have just been installed to mark the trail and share information about the history of the property.
"This is the old Fontaine Ferry Amusement Park area," said Knox. "We did have to do a lot of work to transform it. There was a lot of debris in here, a lot of dumped debris, a lot of metal, a lot of litter, and so a lot of the work that the kids did was come in here and removing that debris, cleaning it up, so it was safe."
According to Louisville Parks and Recreation, AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps and SummerWorks participants worked for several months to complete the trail. It's a 0.6 mile loop lined with greenery and connected with a small bridge.
"We have a couple more signs to put in, but it is open and folks have been hiking it. It was largely completed a few weeks ago with SummerWorks," Knox said.
He said guests who hike the trail should expect to see wildlife and several types of plants.
While this project is taking steps forward as part of a 2016 masterplan for the West Louisville Outdoor Recreation Initiative, there's more on the list to be done. Eventually, there are plans for the creation of the Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center, which Knox said will be a "regional outdoor nature center."
"(This trail) is part of these other complimentary amenities that create all these great outdoor recreation opportunities that really didn't exist 10 years ago and now do and are getting us ready for creating the Shawnee Outdoor Learning Center," said Knox.
Knox said he hopes families will take part in the hiking trail together.
"We love it that parents can bring their children out into a wooded environment and explore, become more comfortable outdoors," he said.
The work continues to gather enough funds to create the learning center. To donate and find out more, click here.
