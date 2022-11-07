Gregory Albers.jpg

Gregory Albers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes.

Albers is missing from Borden, Indiana. He was last seen at 1 p.m.

Police believe him to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Department at (812) 246-6996 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags