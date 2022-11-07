LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday.
Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes.
Albers is missing from Borden, Indiana. He was last seen at 1 p.m.
Police believe him to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Department at (812) 246-6996 or call 911.
