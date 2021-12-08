LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Officer John Starks has died.
Starks started his career with the office in 1975 and most recently served as a school resource officer for Borden-Henryville Schools.
On Facebook, the school said Starks was a kind man who was always up for a laugh.
"Always a big smile on his face. Always willing to help somebody," Sheriff Jamey Noel said. "And that doesn't mean just helping us as fellow police officers. But he really really enjoyed helping others and he enjoyed working with the kids in school. He was a gentle giant."
A cause of death has not been released.
