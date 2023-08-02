CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Clarksville Police Officer was recognized at Tuesday evening's Clarksville Town Council meeting for saving the life of a crash victim.
Officer Zachary Skaggs was awarded the Life Saving Award from Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer for his heroic actions while saving a passenger from a crashed vehicle.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on July 6 on Interstate 65 just past the Veterans Parkway exit. Police said a Ford F-150 side-swiped a semi, tearing the right side of the truck off.
Officer Skaggs luckily was in the area, and arrived to the scene quickly. The passenger of the truck was still in the vehicle with severe injuries, including a deep leg laceration. Officer Skaggs got the passenger out, and immediately rendered aid.
EMS arrived and took over medical aid. According to EMS employees, the fast medical aid rendered by Officer Skaggs ultimately saved the passenger's life.
“There are several character traits that set Officer Skaggs apart from others,” Palmer said in a news release. “The one that stands out the most is his ability to set the example. He won’t ask someone to do something that he isn’t willing to do first. It is what makes him a good officer and a leader for these new officers.”
Skaggs spoke at the town council meeting, and simply said he did what every Clarksville Police Department officer would do.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.