LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 North at Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Indiana, has reopened after a serious crash closed all lanes Thursday evening.
Indiana State Police said at least one person was seriously hurt in the accident. Backups stretched as far as Eastern Boulevard.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said a truck and semi crashed and the driver of the truck was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries and the driver's condition are unknown at this time.
Just after 9:30 p.m., Huls said the road had reopened.
