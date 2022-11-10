LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election.
In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
The candidates agreed one of them would flip a coin while the other chose heads or tails. Albright won by calling "heads."
"Did you ever expect to spend your Thursday morning throwing a coin up in the air? No, I planned on being up in a tree stand right now deer hunting, but I'll take it, said Albright.
Robinson congratulated Albright on the win and said he would have called tails anyway.
In Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council. So County Clerk Judy Jordan conducted her first coin flip to decide a race on Thursday morning.
The city council race came down to Debarah Noel and Sharon Hodge, so the county board of election, including County Attorney Jessica Roberts and the county clerk-elect, Susan Masterson, gathered to witness the coin toss, which was posted on social media.
It was decided the coin flip would allow the quarter to hit the floor. Noel called "heads" and won the coin flip to become the next Muldraugh City Council member.
