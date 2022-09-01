LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts is putting his personal memorabilia collection on display.
According to a report by FOX59, Jim Irsay's collection will soon be put on display at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The electric collection features artifacts from music, pop culture and history. His guitar collection is considered the greatest in the world, featuring guitars owned by Kurt Cobain, Paul McCartney and more.
On Wednesday, he talked about the upcoming event while on a Zamboni on an ice rink at his estate in Carmel.
"It's really going to be special, I mean something like this has never been done," Irsay said. "For me personally, it's been a way to be of service and give back to the arts, to the public in general."
Irsay will kick off the exhibit during a free concert with his band on Sept. 9.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.