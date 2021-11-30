LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man was arrested Monday after police said his 8-year-old son died of drug intoxication.
Travis Tuttle, 35, is being held on the Bartholomew County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
The investigation began March 21 when officers with the Columbus Police Department were called to Tuttle's home on Serenity Drive, near the intersection of 25th Street and Thornybrook Drive, after someone reported that a child at the home wasn't breathing.
When officers arrived, they discovered Tuttle, along with his son, 8-year-old Lealyn Tuttle, who was dead.
According to a news release, the Columbus Police Department executed a search warrant at Tuttle's home and found narcotics -- including fentanyl -- as well as drug paraphernalia.
Police said the autopsy on Lealyn Tuttle showed that he died of acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.
The months-long investigation led to Tuttle's Monday arrest. He is charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Possession of a Narcotic Drug.
