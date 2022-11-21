LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank and Louisville community members gathered Monday to honor a 9-year-old boy who died of malnutrition.
Bobby Ellis died in his Louisville home on the day before Thanksgiving in 1969.
In the months that followed, the Dare to Care Food Bank was created.
About 100 people gathered Monday to honor Ellis with a candlelight vigil at Byck Elementary School, where he was a third-grade student.
Vincent James Sr., the CEO of the food bank, said now is the perfect time to renew efforts to banish hunger from the community.
