LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville renters are fed up with their poor living conditions.
Renters in places like Riverport Landings said they face a variety of problems such as broken air conditioning units, leaks, mold and mildew.
"I’m scared because I have nowhere to go," Terri Moore, a resident at Riverport Landings Senior Living, said.
Moore has several heath issues including congestive heart failure, asthma and has suffered two strokes. She said staying at Riverport Landings Senior Living hasn't made her life any easier.
"It has been a complete nightmare," Moore said. "My respiratory system is under attack with the mold."
Moore isn't alone in her complaints. Nearly a dozen people from apartments under the Louisville Metro Housing Authority voiced their experiences to Louisville Metro council at Wednesday's meeting.
"I’ve worked all my life," Charlean Quattlebaum said. "I just want a little respect."
"I had my apartment painted once for the mold," Gwendolyn Smith said. "It’s back again."
"The garbage room is piling up," Darlene Conn said. "At night, we need more security because bad things start happening."
LDG Development oversees Winterwood, the management of several public housing properties under the LMHA. This includes Riverport Landings.
No one with LDG or any of the Winterwood management attended the council meeting in person. However, a LDG representative said she shares these renters' concerns.
"If one unit is not up to standard out of the 4K we own, that's not acceptable but we can't address problems we don't know about," Christi Lanier-Robinson, LDG Development's Executive Vice President for Communications and Strategic Initiatives, said.
Lanier-Robinson said management hasn't directly gotten many of these renters' complaints but many residents said they don't want to come forward because of potential retaliation.
"I didn't want to come forth because I have personally experienced harassment," Moore said.
Metro Council ran out of time at Wednesday's meeting. However, councilmembers plan to have another meeting with the LMHA and its inspectors in the near future to continue the conversation.
