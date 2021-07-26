LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After four decades of being closed up, the third floor of the Academy @ Shawnee is back in use and expected to serve students for years.
The area is now renovated and ready for students to utilize with some of the original terrazzo floors still intact in the hallways. But for decades, the area sat boarded-up and looked like something out of a horror movie.
The academy will be home to more than 520 middle and high school students this school year.
Over the years, the school hasn't touched the third floor as some said the declining enrollment gave the school no need to use it. Now, as part of a $42 million renovation of the entire school, the third floor is back in operation and ready for students.
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio started his career in the district teaching at Shawnee. He said it took far too long to fix the building and hopes more changes to the student assignment plan will soon give more students access to the school.
"If a student lives near Ballard High School or in Middletown near Eastern High School or in St Matthews near Waggener High School, all of those students have the opportunity to go to that school close to home and an opportunity to choose a school far away from home in a magnet program," Pollio said. "I think I've been pretty strong in my beliefs that say students in west Louisville should have that same opportunity as well. But we have to give them a great option, and a school with a condemned third floor is not a great option. So this is a big step in getting there."
From graffiti to plumbing and electrical issues, JCPS said it faced a lot of challenges in its renovation but is happy with the outcome.
Along with the third floor, the auditorium and library is being overhauled. Most of the building will be finished for day one of the school year.
