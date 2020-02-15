LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Local organizations and leaders joined people around the city in mourning the loss of four Louisville residents who were killed in a car accident Friday morning in Missouri.
Carrie McCaw, 44; Lesley Prather, 40; Kacey McCaw, 12 and Rhyan Prather, 12, were traveling in a minivan on Interstate 64 outside St. Louis when a white pickup truck towing a generator lost control and crashed through the median cable barrier before slamming into their vehicle, Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson said. The minivan then hit an SUV.
McCaw and Prather were both pronounced dead at the scene, while their daughters later died at a hospital, officials said. The four were on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City.
Prather began working at the Louisville Division of Fire in October 2016 and spent her entire career serving Louisville's west end with Engine Company 22. Her brother-in-law, Sash Petkovic, is also a firefighter with the department, which mourned "the tragic deaths" in a Facebook post.
"This is a terribly sad time for the Louisville Division of Fire and the entire community," the post says. "Please keep these families and all whose lives have been touched by these four beautiful souls in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The Division expresses our deepest condolences to the Prather and McCaw families and friends. We are heartbroken."
"My heart is breaking at the loss of four Louisvillians, including a Louisville firefighter, killed in a tragic accident today in Missouri," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a tweet Friday. "I ask that you join me in keeping their families, friends and co-workers in your hearts and prayers."
"Such a tragedy! Four innocent lives taken!" Assistant Fire Chief David Howser added on Twitter.
Louisville Metro Council President David James said Saturday that the entire city is mourning the loss of Prather, McCaw and their daughters.
"On behalf of the Metro Council, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to her family and the family of Carrie McCaw," James said in a statement. "May we all seek comfort in knowing Lesley was a special person and be grateful she was a part of so many lives and service to our community."
Both Prather and McCaw coached a 10-year old volleyball team at KIVA (Kentucky Indiana Volleyball Association). Sixth-grader Kacey McCaw and 7th-grader Rhyan Prather played for one of KIVA's national volleyball teams, according to KIVA's website.
"Our KIVA family will never be the same and we send prayers and love to all of the families touched by this tragedy," the association said in a Facebook post Friday.
"Their beauty, energy, strength, and courage was admired by all," the association added in another tribute post Saturday. "Today, tomorrow, and forever the KIVA family comes together to love, honor, and compete in their name. Fly high beautiful girls."
Prather and her younger sister, Sara, were both volleyball standouts at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and the University of Louisville, where Prather played from 1998 to 2001.
"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Cardinal Forever Lesley Drury Prather (98-01) and her daughter, Rhyan," Louisville Volleyball said in a tweet.
Prather also coached volleyball at Indiana University Southeast from 2009 to 2012.
"Lesley was a passionate coach, wonderful leader and an amazing mother," said Joe Glover, IU Southeast's athletic director, in a news release. "She inspired so many student-athletes during her time at IU Southeast."
Keri Potts, a senior director of communications at ESPN who played volleyball with McCaw at Syracuse from 1995-98, called her teammate "the best college setter a gal could ask for, and the brightest smile in any room."
"My dear friend, I love you. I will miss you," Potts tweeted Saturday. "I’ll see you again some day."
"I ask that you keep the entire McCaw and Urton families in your prayers, especially for Carrie’s husband Dave, and their children: Brady, TY, and Jessie (twin sister to Kacey)," Rev. Fr. Shayne R. Duvall wrote. "This is a tragic and painful loss to our parish family."
This story may be updated.
