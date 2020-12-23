LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congress has approved $15 billion to support local independent music and performance venue, and that includes those in Kentuckiana.
Joe Agrabrite, co-owner of Headliners Music Hall in Louisville, said there was a time he thought he'd have to close up.
“We had to jump and scream and everything we possible could to be heard, but we have been heard," he said.
Venues like Headliners have been radio silent for the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the recent stimulus announcement from Congress is bringing some life back, even if it’s in the parking lot for now.
Argabrite and thousands of other venue owners and promoters put out a plea to Congress to help save a business that was the first to close and will one of the last to reopen after the pandemic.
Over the weekend, Congress passed another stimulus bill that included $15 billion for music venues, movie theaters and performance halls in what was called the Save our Stages Act. Initially, promoters and owners asked for $10 billion in support. They were happy with news of approval.
President Donald Trump, however, still needs to approval the final stimulus.
Argabrite will apply for part of the money to be used to hire back his staff.
“I think today really was the first day I kind of woke up with a little bit less weight on my shoulders,” he said.
The more people at concerts and live performances, the faster money can return to the economy. Karen Williams with Louisville Tourism wants that sooner rather than later.
“We need this money to literally survive ... and that is literal — to survive, to hang on,” Williams said. “To see that bill passed Sunday night and then voted Monday is the best Christmas present any of us could have asked for.”
While it will still be a while before venues are reopened, even at half capacity, it’s still something.
Even a month ago, it was a dark future for venues across the country, stage lights they worried would never turn back on.
“Live music is such a huge economic driver, and it is going to bring dollars back into this community in a big way ... So it's important we succeed,” Argabrite said. “The sooner that we can get up and going, the sooner that we're going to create jobs, the sooner that we're going to fill hotel rooms, the sooner we are going to impact restaurant.
"So that's exciting.”
Headliners hopes to have its first performances after reopening sometime in April or May.
