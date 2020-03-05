LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congressional leaders pushing for gun reform held a town hall Thursday in Louisville.
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, was joined by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, who is the chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, for the rally at Atherton High School.
The congressmen took questions from the audience and spoke about the work they are doing in Washington. Much of the discussion focused on H.R. 8, a bipartisan bill to expand background checks, which is sponsored by Thompson.
The bill would require a background check for every firearm sale in an effort to keep guns out of the hands of people who legally shouldn't have them.
"We can do something about it without infringing on anybody's Second Amendment right," Thompson said, "because the fact is, if you're a danger to others, if you're a criminal, you shouldn't be able to get a gun."
Right now in some states, including Kentucky and Indiana, only licensed gun dealers are required to run background check; private sellers are not.
