LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth was one of about 20 Democrats who headed to the southern border Friday to see how migrants are being treated.
"When I looked at all the faces I saw today, I didn't see any people that I wouldn't have welcomed in this country," said Yarmuth, the U.S. representative for Kentucky. "I saw a lot of beautiful young children; some with their parents, some playing among themselves who were facing impossible odds to settle here in the United States and save them, their families, from the threats that they face back home."
The lawmakers wanted to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand.
The Democrats toured an ICE detention facility, checking out the living conditions for those who are in custody.
On Friday, the lawmakers headed to El Paso, Texas, to continue their tour.
