LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is changing on Herr Lane in Louisville.
Crews are working to remove a turning lane in an effort to prevent crashes. Project leaders said the turning traffic caused conflict with mainline traffic, leading to accidents.
The project, which started Wednesday, will install a concrete median on Herr Lane that will block access to and from Westport Road, to and from Westmar Terrace and Bob Farnon Way.
Once the project is complete, drivers will only have the option to turn right at both locations.
"This will reduce delays at the intersection and allow us to pass more cars through the left turn phase of the signal with less potential for left turn traffic blocking the northbound through traffic," Salvador Melendez, a spokesperson for Metro Public Works, said in a news release on Wednesday.
Melendez added that drivers will join northbound traffic "further from the signal," allowing them to get in the correct lane without the possibility of blocking traffic. He also said drivers who want to turn left from Bob Farnon Way or Westmar Terrace will need to exit further to the south.
Left turns at Westport Gardens will happen through the Westlynne Way intersection. At Westport Village, drivers will use the exit near the Norton Immediate Care building. Those coming southbound on Herr or eastbound Westport to areas along Bob Farnon Way will have to use Lyndon Lane and turn by the Speedway.
According to project leaders, the median will cut down on crashes as cars will no longer be able to turn across oncoming traffic.
Construction is expected to last two weeks. Once it's finished, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will mill and pave Herr Lane from New La Grange Road to Moredale Road. It's unclear how long paving will take.
