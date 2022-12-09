LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction will start this weekend on sound barriers in Bullitt and Jefferson counties.
The new barriers will be built along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County and the Watterson Expressway in Jefferson County.
The Bullitt County project will cost just under $2 million and will stretch from the -West Washington exit on Kentucky 44 to the Clermont Road exit.
The Watterson project is an extension of an existing wall near Newburg Road.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the projects shouldn't impact traffic, and any necessary lane closures would happen during non-peak travel times.
The barriers should be completed in the spring.
