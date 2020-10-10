LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Chicago-based consulting firm tasked with a top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department gave some details about the project Saturday.
"We're all about reform," said Marcia Thompson, vice president of law enforcement consulting at Hillard Heintze. "We're all about community, and we're all about helping the community heal from what has happened."
Hillard Heintze's review will focus on training in use of force and bias-free policing, accountability, supervision, community engagement and more, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office said in July. Fischer announced the city's intentions to conduct a review after he fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad in early June upon learning that LMPD officers did not record body camera video of the fatal shooting of David McAtee in west Louisville.
The request for proposals (RFP) released in June also required a department-wide review of search warrant practices, a key part of the fatal March 13 police raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Hillard Heintze's team includes several public safety and police experts from around the country, many of whom have decades of law enforcement experience. The firm did consulting work on former President Barack Obama's "Task Force on 21st Century Policing: Transparency, Accountability, and Better Community Engagement" and a reform initiative from the Department of Justice.
Members of Hillard Heintze are currently making visits to Louisville, conducting interviews, observing trainings and participating in ride-alongs with LMPD officers.
"Kind of a top-to-bottom review, and that's when we come in and we take a look at the very specific things that typically drive problems within an agency," said Rob Davis, senior vice president of law enforcement consulting at Hillard Heintze.
Members of the community will have opportunities to weigh in throughout the review process.
"It’s absolutely essential that the residents of Louisville, the people of Louisville, feel ownership in this process and they’re part of the review as well," Fischer said June 3 during a virtual news conference.
The results of Hillard Heintze's review are expected to be released later this year.
