LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How many gallons of paint will it take to cover the Sherman Minton Bridge?
A correct answer could be worth $100.
The Sherman Minton Renewal team kicked off the "Guess the Gallons" contest on Tuesday.
Six winners will get a $100 gift card to restaurants surrounding the bridge.
You can submit your guess online.
The true number of gallons won't be known until 2023, but the winning number will be based on the project team's initial estimate required for the finish coat.
The contest closes on Aug. 16.
Winners will be announced the next week.
