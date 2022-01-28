LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A controversial education bill has Indiana teachers and parents at odds, but it advanced to the state senate after a final vote of 60-37 in the house.
The debate around House Bill 1134 has come down to two things: is it censoring kids from learning or giving parents control over what their kids learn?
The bill is authored by State Rep. Tony Cook. (R-District 32).
It has frustrated several current and former educators.
"We have teachers who are looking at resigning over this situation," said State Rep. Sheila Klinker (D- District 27).
The bill would require teachers to upload learning materials used in class, so that parents could review what kids are learning. It would also give parents the ability to opt their kids out of learning certain topics.
"The overriding intent of this bill is to provide curricular transparency as well as to empower parents by returning them the opportunity to participate in the curriculum process," said Cook.
But some representatives argue, kids should feel uncomfortable learning certain topics because it's part of the country's history.
"I learned about the enslavement since 1619 in this country. You think I wasn’t uncomfortable? I was very uncomfortable. I’m Black," said State Rep. Renee Pack (D-District 92).
House Bill 1134 also says that teachers can't teach that one race, sex, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, or political affiliation is more superior than others.
“It should be more important to have a trained professional to explain controversial topics and then have this discussion continue at home then to shield our kids," said State Rep. Tonya Pfaff (D-District 43).
But Cook says, his bill isn't about shielding anybody.
"It's about how you approach it," Cook said. "What methodologies you use, what examples you use."
The bill passed 60 to 37 in the House, with some Republicans voting with Democrats in opposition.
Indiana's State Senate will decide next if they will take on this bill.
