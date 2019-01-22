LA GRANGE Ky. (WDRB) -- A controversial plan for a new subdivision in Oldham County is off.
The Oldham County Panning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to deny a motion Tuesday afternoon for the development across from the Taylor Creek Woods subdivision in Goshen, Ky.
After a six hour meeting, neighbors cheered as the decision was announced.
"I’m so excited," neighbor Joyce Fletcher said. "I’m so grateful to the commissioners for really listening and paying attention and really giving very heartfelt consideration to this proposal.”
Many had been vocal in their opposition to the idea of Pulte Development Group building 80 new homes in a rural, wooded area.
The 33-acre site off Goshen Lane is partially zoned as conservation and partially zoned for rural land that can be developed. Critics complained that the "cookie cutter" subdivision would be prone to runoff. And they argued that a one-lane road leading to the development could not handle the increase in traffic.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
