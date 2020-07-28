FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of new coronavirus cases appears to be stabilizing in Kentucky, but Gov. Andy Beshear is not ready to call it a trend.
Beshear reported 532 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. It was the second day in a row that the number of cases was in the 500 range. There were 522 cases in Monday.
Beshear said he is “hopeful” that his July 10 order mandating masks and limiting social gatherings to 10 people are starting to have an impact, but it is too early to draw conclusions.
He said he would like to see the overall numbers and the positivity rate, or the share of tests that come back positive, stabilize over several days.
“I'd like to see multiple days where we don't have that one big peak, we don't have the 800 or the 900, and then I'd like to see us start to go back down,” he said.
If that happens, Beshear said he would roll back the 25% limit on restaurant capacity that went into effect on Tuesday.
“It's my expectation that we'll be able to increase capacity at restaurants again in two weeks,” he said.
The governor expressed optimism even as Louisville Metro Public Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said the virus is spreading in the city at an alarming rate.
But Beshear said the actions he has taken should be “particularly effective” in Louisville.
“The degree of how effective they will be depends on how many people comply with them,” he said.
Beshear asked Louisville residents to follow the rules as he acknowledged some who have taken to the streets to protest racial injustice may not be masking, social distancing and limiting their numbers.
“If our response to this is ‘If every other person isn't doing it, we're not going to do it,’ then there's no way that we're going to make it through,” he said.
“We need everybody to do the right thing because it’s the right thing, and not look for a way out of it," Beshear said.
Even if other restrictions are eased in two weeks, the governor said the mask mandate will likely be extended.
He said it is the most effective way to make sure the economy stays open and children can return to school.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.