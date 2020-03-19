LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the new coronavirus changing our lives drastically by the day, many people are feeling crushing stress as a result.
"This is stressful for a lot of people. One, it's the stress of being together. It's also the stress of the uncertainty of what's to come next, and there's the economic stressors, too," said Dr. Eli Karam, a marriage and family therapist and professor of social work at the University of Louisville.
WDRB asked some mental health experts to share ideas for navigating these strange times.
Karam suggests people lean into outlets to relieve stress. Those outlets can be social, like FaceTiming with a loved one; creative or intellectual, like an art project or reading; any kind of physical activity; even video games or Netflix.
"Whatever is something that feeds your soul, that's what you need to do," suggested Kelly Gillooly, director of behavioral health outreach at U of L's Peace Hospital.
Restore structure by creating a new routine, she said. Maybe it's an hourly itinerary, or maybe it's just a list of goals for the day.
"As long as there's routine, routine makes people feel calm. It makes people feel safe," Gillooly said.
Whether you live alone, with a partner, or with little ones, make a daily schedule -- and stick to it. Just like the normal work or school week, create a typical Monday through Friday schedule.
"Everybody, here's the plan. Here's what we're gonna do. We're gonna do some homework for two hours. Then we're gonna play board games. Then go for a walk," she said.
Humans are creatures of habit, and it's especially important to keep kids on a schedule. That includes normal wake-up and bedtimes.
Therapists suggest taking everything day by day, and try not to get wrapped up into future thoughts. While it's important to acknowledge that the current situation is abnormal, don't dwell on it.
Start to normalize the new normal routine, and even find ways to appreciate it.
"We just have to practice grace right now, and think, 'How can I flip this and reframe it? How can I look at this as an opportunity?'" Gillooly said.
Mental health professionals also suggest taking breaks from constant news updates about the virus.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.