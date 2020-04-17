FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- After dropping in on Gov. Andy Beshear earlier in the week, protesters formed a caravan Friday at the Kentucky State Capitol to voice their opposition to measures the governor's administration has implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The caravan, made up of Kentuckians who said they want to reopen the state's economy and get back to work, circled the Capitol numerous times Friday.
"People have the right to work, and now he has blocked us off and has state police around," said Carrie Ingram, one of the protesters. "He's not a king. He's a tyrant."
A group of loud protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon on the sidewalk outside of the Capitol briefing room and could be heard in the background while Beshear delivered his daily 5 p.m. update on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky. Beshear acknowledged the protesters during Wednesday's briefing but defended the actions he's taken thus far.
"Hopefully they are distanced from each other," Beshear said. "... If there isn't social distancing, they're spreading the coronavirus, and that's really concerning."
After Wednesday's briefing, the governor had the area outside the briefing room taped off in a move to prevent gatherings that violate his and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social-distancing guidelines.
Protests against COVID-19 shutdown measures have also broken out in other states this week, including Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.
