LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that seven more Kentuckians who had contracted COVID-19 had died.
Since the pandemic began, 122 deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus.
Beshear reported at least 88 new COVID-19 cases, though he said 50 additional positives were not yet in the state's new reporting system. At least 2,291 cases have been identified in Kentucky.
The governor gave his daily COVID-19 update as a throng of people opposed to measures his administration has implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19 protested just outside the Capitol briefing room.
Chants of, "Reopen Kentucky," and, "Let freedom ring," could be heard during Beshear's briefing.
Beshear acknowledged the protestors during his briefing but defended the actions he's taken thus far.
"Hopefully they are distanced from each other," Beshear said. "... If there isn't social distancing, they're spreading the coronavirus, and that's really concerning."
Beshear announced that he and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will begin planning on the eventual easing of COVID-19 restrictions that have been implemented in their states. Various metrics that the group will be looking for before lifting some restrictions will be made available Friday, he said.
The group has already had discussions on how to begin reopening their states' economies while avoiding a resurgence of COVID-19 in the region, he said. They've talked at least once a week during the global pandemic, Beshear said.
"By doing this, we believe that we can have a more effective eventual opening of different parts of our economy," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.