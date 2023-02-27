LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first at-home flu and COVID-19 test.
The test is able to identify a positive result for the flu with more than 90% accuracy. It is also able to identify positive results for COVID with over 88% accuracy.
"If you have this test and you're able to say OK, this is flue, then you can get appropriate treatment for flu or you can spread the flu, as opposed to if it is COVID you can get appropriate treatment for COVID and go into quarantine or isolation," said Dr. Chris T. Pernell with American College of Preventive Medicine.
The price and release date for the test hasn't been announced. Officials said those who have flu or COVID-like symptoms, but test negative may have a different respiratory infection and should seek care.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.