LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For some Kentuckians, the COVID-19 vaccination process includes stalking websites in a rush to register.
An educational psychologist by trade, Dr. Fred Johnson has gotten on his computer first thing in the morning to search for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. The 70-year-old tries again around 12:30 p.m. — and again around 5 p.m.
"Zero appointments available," said Johnson, whose search began Feb. 12. "Zero appointments available over and over and over."
Between UofL Health, Baptist Health, Norton Health, Walgreens and Kroger, the whole process takes Johnson, a professional problem-solver, several hours each day.
"I have my doctorate from University of Louisville in psychology," he said. "I've written seven books. I'm pretty comfortable on the internet and I'm still struggling with this, so if I'm struggling, what about someone that does not have perhaps the same skillsets?"
The commonwealth does not have a centralized, state-run system to sign up for vaccination appointments, and Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he does not want one due to the potential ripple effect of a single site crashing.
"The concept that one site alone would be charged with scheduling this — and if it had a major error in coding, in the way it assigns zip codes (and) in any of its reporting could throw off the whole thing — to me is a real significant risk at the moment," Beshear said.
That decision is having an impact on residents who are left to essentially shop for the shot.
Many, like Johnson, must navigate a long list of websites to figure out how local health departments, medical provides and retail partners are approaching vaccine distribution.
"I just think a lot of people are out her trying to chase vaccines, trying to get a vaccination, and running around in circles," Johnson said.
"... There's got to be an easier way," he added.
Indiana, meanwhile, has a state-run hub to register for vaccine appointments and is far ahead of Kentucky: 1,000,321 first doses administered as of Monday compared to 699,398.
Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed directly to his state's centralized system to explain the success, so WDRB News on Monday asked Beshear about Kentucky's approach to the process.
"Our rational to date has been that our partners have much more sophisticated IT systems than we do," the governor said. "The state setting up a single site and then having 4 million people trying to get on it and it goes down could ultimately undo days and days of vaccine appointments."
Beshear's hesitation may tie back to other failures. Remember, IT issues contributed to Kentucky's unemployment disaster, with thousands still waiting to be paid.
Beshear instead directed Kentuckians to visit a state-run webpage that includes links to various providers' scheduling tools. But this system causes digital literacy, internet access and time to be barriers to protection.
"I'm in the 1B category," Johnson said, "so I should have already had this."
Some churches are working with hospital groups to directly register people for the vaccine. There are also phone lines (800-722-5725) to call for assistance, but Johnson said it's a long hold and ultimately doesn't work.
The one time he got through with phone assistance, he got close to scheduling an appointment with Kroger. But Johnson said he couldn't schedule a time to receive his second dose and was then booted from his first appointment.
As more doses become available and more people become eligible, Johnson said it should not be this hard to shop for the shot.
"I hope other state's are not experiencing this," he said. "This is really frustrating, and I'm ready to give up on Kentucky."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.