LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials across the country are rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, but there are many questions about where people in Kentucky and Indiana can sign up.
Here is a growing list of counties providing details on their vaccine plans.
Louisville and Jefferson County, Ky.:
Louisville's Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is in Phase 1A of the public vaccination process at Broadbent Arena, which means health care workers, medical personnel, first responders and long-term nursing staff and residents.
The city is ready to move to Phase 1B, which means Jefferson County residents ages 70 and over can begin signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The health department has created a virtual sign-up to request a vaccination appointment. The city's plan anticipates beginning Phase 1B vaccinations in February.
To request a vaccination appointment, click here. The city's website directs anyone with questions about the vaccination process to email COVIDvaccine@louisvilleky.gov.
Elderly people or those without access to a computer are encouraged to ask a family member or friend for help, or call Louisville's COVID-19 helpline at 502-912-8598.
KENTUCKY:
In Kentucky, individuals must make an appointment, and not all counties are ready to take appointments. Not all counties have enough vaccine. You may need to contact your county health department to be sure or follow it on social media. Many post updates on social media.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline, 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions. The state also has a website dedicated to information about the vaccine rollout.
Here is the plan on when you can get COVID-19 vaccination in Kentucky, if your county has the vaccine:
Each county has its own plan for the COVID-19 vaccine clinics:
Breckinridge County Health Department
The Breckenridge County Health Department said on Jan. 13 that its plan depends on the amount of vaccine it gets. Residents 70 and older will not get the vaccine appointments until "after teachers and staff of every school we have in the county. Both public and private. After that subgroup is completed, we will move to police, fire, and corrections officers. Only then will we begin the 70+ age group."
Info: www.breckinridgecountyhealthdept.com and 270-756-5121, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. CST, Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CST, Friday.
Bullitt County Health Department:
The Bullitt County Health Department said it is currently in Phase 1A and planning for phase of 1B. For updates, go to its website www.bullittcountyhealthdept.org or email: Contactbchd@gmail.com
North Central District Health Department (Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble Counties):
"All COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Shelby, Spencer, Henry and Trimble for this week are booked. We will post additional appointments once we receive more vaccine. Check back on Tuesday, January 19, 2021."
Info: www.ncdhd.com and the district health department COVID-19 helpline: (502) 390-2600, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lincoln Trail District Health Department (Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington Counties):
"Lincoln Trail District Health Department is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A. We hope to begin Phase 1B before the end of January. Please check back for updates."
Info: www.ltdhd.org and (270) 769-1601 is the general department phone number, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Oldham County Health Department:
In Oldham County, the health department says those 70 and older can start signing up on its health department website after 1 p.m. on Jan. 15. The appointments will be for Tuesday and on. www.OldhamCountyHealthDepartment.org
If you don't have internet access, you can call the health department at (502) 222-3516. Oldham County teachers don't need to make an appointment, but will be vaccinated over the next two weeks with the first shot.
Taylor County, Ky:
Taylor Regional Hospital at Campbellsville is offering a signup online for the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital says it "may receive a limited weekly allocation of vaccine from the state, sl residents can pre-register.
If the vaccines come, the hospital will make appointments in the order they are received. Click here to register. This currently applies to Taylor County residents only, age 70 and over. Hospital switchboard: (270) 465-3561.
INDIANA
Indiana is in Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes nursing homes, assisted living, medical personnel and law enforcement along with people 70 and over. The state has a central site for information.
If you are eligible, click here to register and make an appointment.
Here is a list of Indiana vaccine Clinics by County (Jan. 14, 2021), and click here for an interactive map to vaccine clinics statewide.
The vaccine will be free.
Vaccine providers can bill a patient's insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient. Providers can seek reimbursement for uninsured patients from the Health Resources and Services Administration's Provider Relief Fund.
