LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases for an eighth consecutive week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday in a tweet.
State health officials confirmed 526 new coronavirus cases Sunday alongside 13 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Of the new cases, 106 were confirmed in Jefferson County.
Officials did not provide the ages, genders or hometowns of the COVID-19 victims announced Sunday. More than half of the state's 4,819 virus-related deaths have been residents age 70 and older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose slightly from 4% on Saturday to 4.12% on Sunday, data show.
As of Sunday, 558 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials, while 156 were being treated in intensive care units. More than 80 patients were on ventilators.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 830,842 Kentuckians as of Sunday had received the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization. Since Tuesday, March 2, the state has administered vaccines to more than 110,900 new people, data show.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 410,709 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 48,145 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
