LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After using a website for weeks to keep track of thousands of people age 70 and older who want the COVID-19 vaccine, Louisville health officials on Tuesday said they have shut down that site.
The city is instead referring those who registered on its website to vaccination appointments with local health care providers or a waitlist through Norton Healthcare.
"Anyone that was on our interest list should have or will receive an email today explaining the process to go to our health care partner's site to sign up for an actual appointment or to get on Norton's waitlist that they will automatically then be put into an appointment when the vaccine is available," said Dr. Sarah Moyer with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The process will be a massive undertaking for Norton. The waitlist as of 5:32 p.m. Tuesday had 18,000 people signed up and is expected to keep growing. For those who do not have internet access, call 502-861-4499 to get on the waitlist.
"It's going to take everyone working together to solve this," said Dr. Joseph Flynn, Norton Medical Group's chief administrative officer and the physician-in-chief at Norton Cancer Institute. "It will never go fast enough, but I think it's going quite rapidly."
Norton is the only one of Louisville's three health care providers that has the list, which applies only to people age 70 and older who qualify for Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan.
People age 70 and older looking for vaccination appointments should first check with UofL Health and Baptist Health for any availabilities before joining Norton's waitlist if they come up short. To sign up for Norton's waitlist, click here.
"They will get an email with a specific code so they can go and schedule their appointment," Flynn said.
With more than 100,000 Louisville residents who are age 70 and older, Moyer said the city's vaccination capacity depends entirely on its supply of doses. Currently, Moyer said Jefferson County receives between 10,000 and 15,000 vaccine doses per week — with an average of 13,000. The doses are split between the health department and the hospital systems.
"As we get more vaccine, we promise to get through it faster," Moyer said. "That's all I can say right now. That it will take us months to get through all of our 70-year-olds here in Jefferson County."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.