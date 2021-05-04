LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville continues to study the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Scientists at UofL are welcoming anyone over the age of 18 who have had COVID-19 to participate in the study intended to improve the treatment for others during and after contracting the virus, according to a news release.
Researchers will record participants health history, COVID-19 symptoms and health changes over time.
"We will conduct comprehensive mental and physical assessments to determine the many possible effects of COVID-19," UofL Dr. T'shura Ali, who manages the research clinic, said in a news release. "We want to expand the knowledge of how the disease progresses, to help improve treatments and interventions, both when patients are initially sick and after, to define, measure and prevent the long-term effects of COVID-19."
UofL said COVID-19 patients have reported a variety of symptoms weeks or months after the initial infection, including decreased cardiac function and lung capacity, joint or muscle pain, blood clotting issues and fatigue, among other issues.
Researchers will record volunteers' vital signs, conduct vision and lung function tests, along with electrocardiograms (EKG).
The research study will focus on heart and lung function.
"We will study the heart, lungs and blood vessels of individuals who have been ill with COVID-19 using ultrasounds done at the clinic," Dr. Jiapeng Huang, professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, said in a news release. "This research will establish the foundation for future preventive and therapeutic strategies."
All appointments and tests are free for participants. Study visits will occur every three to six months for around a year.
To sign up for the study, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.