LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have determined three causes of death for the woman who died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari last month.
According to a news release from Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck, 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, died of exsanguination (internal bleeding), avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery and the effects of the roller coaster itself.
The incident took place on Friday, June 4, at the amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana.
According to a social media post made by the amusement park, a woman later identified as 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, was riding The Voyage roller coaster, but when it returned to the station, she was "unresponsive."
Jankovic was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana, where she died, according to Schuck.
Holiday World said staff inspected the The Voyage and determined that the roller coaster "operated as it was intended to," the Facebook post says. It remained closed for the rest of the day "out of respect" for the woman and her family.
