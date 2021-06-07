LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say it will be several weeks before they will know what caused the death of a woman who died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari over the weekend.
The woman, who was since identified as Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio, was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana, where she died on Saturday, according to Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck.
According to a social media post made by the amusement park just after midnight Saturday, Jankovick was riding The Voyage roller coaster, but when it returned to the station, she was "unresponsive."
"Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid," the post stated.
Schuck told WDRB News it will take four to six weeks for the coroner's office to determine what killed Jankovic, as her office is awaiting test results. She said this is a normal protocol when the cause of death is not immediately clear.
Holiday World said staff inspected the The Voyage and determined that the roller coaster "operated as it was intended to," the Facebook post says. It remained closed for the rest of Friday "out of respect" for the woman and her family.
"Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite," the Facebook post says.
