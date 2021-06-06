LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio woman has died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari and returning to the station unresponsive.
The woman was riding The Voyage rollercoaster and returned to the station unresponsive, according to a post just after midnight Saturday on the amusement park's Facebook page.
"Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later and immediately began to render first aid," the post says.
Following the incident, Holiday World shut down the roller coaster.
The woman, who was since identified as Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana, where she died on Saturday, according to Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck.
The coroner said her cause of death was pending autopsy results.
Holiday World said staff inspected the The Voyage and determined that the roller coaster "operated as it was intended to," the Facebook post says. It remained closed for the rest of Friday "out of respect" for the woman and her family.
"Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite," the Facebook post says.
