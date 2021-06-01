LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The name of one of two men shot and killed at an adult nightclub on Seventh Street Road on Sunday morning has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says Blair Wells, 30, died on Monday at University Hospital of a gunshot wound. The second victim has yet to be identified.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the Green Light Lounge after 3 a.m. on Sunday on a report of a double shooting.
One man died at University Hospital hours later. His name has yet to be released. The second man, Wells, died Monday at University Hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but so far there have been no arrests and police have not released any circumstances about what led up to the shooting at the Green Light Lounge.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.