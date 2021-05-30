LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting inside an adult nightclub left one person dead.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police say officers were called on a report of a shooting at the Green Light Lounge on Seventh Street Road about 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.
A second man was shot and taken by private vehicle to UofL Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. He was transferred to University Hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to LMPD.
