LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old Louisville man was shot to death in the Russell neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identifies the man as Jarvis Patterson.
According to police, officers in LMPD's first division responded to reports of a person down near Elliott Avenue and 26th streets just before 3 a.m. That's where police found Patterson's body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (7682).
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.