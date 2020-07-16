LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified after she was found shot to death Tuesday evening in a west Louisville alley.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says 38-year-old Linda Gibson died of a gunshot wound. She was found in an alley in the 700 block of S. 32nd Street near West Broadway around 8 p.m. on July 14.
The LMPD Homicide Unit has not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
