LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area in south Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a person down around 4:55 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 3100 block of South Park Road. At the scene, police found Juan Antonio Cuevas, 23, who was "obviously deceased." The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said he died of a gunshot wound at 5:21 p.m.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.