LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 25-year-old woman who died in a crash on the Outer Loop this week.
The coroner said Shiann Barnhart died at University Hospital just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Outer Loop at the intersection with 3rd Street Road.
Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on Outer Loop when the driver failed to indicate a left turn onto 3rd Street Road, instead drove off the roadway and crashed into a nearby business.
Both the vehicle and the business, Joe's Auto Parts & Machine, caught fire, according to police.
Mitchell said the woman, later identified as Barnhart, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she later died. No one else was injured.
The crash is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
