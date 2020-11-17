LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A corrections officer at a Kentucky prison has been charged with official misconduct after police say she delivered drugs into the complex.
According to an arrest report, Ashley Sanford, who worked as a corrections officer at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex, was arrested and charged Monday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police say Sanford admitted to going to an address in Jefferson County and picking up a package to deliver to the prison. In exchange for delivering the package, she said she received four gift cards and $1,000 cash, via app transfer, some of which was to be deposited into an inmate's jail account.
According to the arrest report, she told officers she thought the package contained marijuana, but instead, it contained 58 grams of a substance that tested positive for synthetic marijuana and 10 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sanford told police she took $40 of the $1,000 she received and placed it on a jail inmate's account.
She is now charged with first-degree official misconduct, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of synthetic drugs.
Sanford is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
