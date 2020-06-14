LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing a long list of charges after leading police on a motorcycle chase through two counties.
In a release, Indiana State Police say Mark Christopher Kirby, 22, of Corydon, Indiana was arrested early Saturday in Harrison County.
Police say a state trooper spotted Kirby's motorcycle without taillights or a license plate along Highway 337 near Quarry Road after 2:30 a.m. When he tried to pull Kirby over, he sped off on the motorcycle leading police on a 58-mile pursuit that lasted more than hour.
The chase went in to Floyd County on SR 64 before going back in to Harrison County on SR 62. Police say Kirby was speeding, running stop signs and traveling in opposite lanes before he ran off the highway and into a field near Trestle Road. Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies were able to chase him down on foot and take him in to custody.
Kirby was taken to the Harrison County Jail. He faces felony charges including felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of a handgun and reckless driving.
