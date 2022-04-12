LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed Louisville ordinance could require landlords to test for lead levels at rental properties throughout the county.
Louisville Metro Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong is making a plea in support of her newly proposed Lead Abatement Program.
It would require landlords of properties prior to 1978 to have the units tested for lead — Armstrong said lead poisoning is a growing problem among children.
Prior to that year, lead-based paint was frequently used in houses and apartments and can often still be found in dust and soil.
“I want to be clear lead exposure is a big problem here in Louisville,” Chambers Armstrong said during the announcement on Tuesday.
The Councilwoman made the announcement alongside Louisville Metro Heath Director Dr. Sarah Moyer and U of L Assistant Health Professor Dr. Brian Guinn.
Exposure to lead can lead to cognitive and learning issues — especially to children under the age of six. According to Louisville Metro Government data, 9,823 children tested positive for elevated blood-lead levels between 2005 and 2021.
“Each one of those poisonings is a child whose potential might have been permanently impacted by something that is entirely preventable,” said Chambers Armstrong.
The map below shows the areas where lead poisonings are at the highest risk – most of the homes in the northwest part of the city or areas close to downtown.
Nearly 18,000 children throughout Louisville Metro currently live in environments with an elevated risk of lead poisoning, according to Louisville's Center for Health Equity.
The assessments would not be done by Louisville Metro and landlords would be required to pay for their own testing. If lead is found, landlords would have 12-24 months to remedy the issues or face fines of up $500 for each citation.
“For a few hundred dollars, landlords can discover the lead hazards in their unit, for a few hundred more dollars they can take steps to abate lead like painting over any flaking lead paint,” said Chambers Armstrong.
The proposal still needs approval of the full council, but Chambers Armstrong and health officials believe it is a step in the right direction following successful programs in Detroit and Pittsburgh.
“There is no cure for the damage that is done by lead exposure and the damage can be invisible until it is forever part of the backdrop of your child's future,” said Chambers Armstrong.
