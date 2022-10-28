LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard.
Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes.
Almost 100 of them live in District 8, which includes the Highlands, Tyler Park and Seneca Gardens.
The district is represented by Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who enlisted the help of the Metro Housing Coalition to take a deep-dive into what can be done to keep kids in the homes where they belong.
Several recommendations came from the report, such as supporting rental assistance programs, eliminating lead hazards in older homes, and finding ways to build and sustain affordable housing where it doesn't exist.
"I guarantee everyone in our community knows someone that is impacted by this issue, and it's up to all of us to solve it, and that starts with talking about it," Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said.
She hopes to start a coalition soon to try to get some of the recommendations done.
