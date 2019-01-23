LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Louisville.
He will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Sat., Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
The news was announced Wednesday morning on the Yum Center's official Twitter account.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @ChrisStapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to the KFC Yum! Center on Sat., Nov. 2! Tickets on sale Fri., Feb. 1 at 10 AM. https://t.co/6Ef7GolvE5 pic.twitter.com/yRMfKIXiTJ— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) January 23, 2019
The show will be part of Stapleton's "All American Road Show."
Tickets to the show will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase at the Yum! Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
Fan club pre-sales are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. More information on pre-sales can be found on Stapleton's fan club web site.
Ticket prices for the show are $89.75, $69.75 and $39.75.
