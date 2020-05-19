LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Indiana residents wishing to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election must apply for an absentee ballot by midnight Thursday May 21, 2020.
Many people are opting to vote by mail in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in Indiana, voters are not required to have a specific reason for voting, in part because of social distancing recommended amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Completed ballots must be received by a county election office no later than noon on Election Day, June 2, to be counted. Due to the amount of closed courthouses, voters will need to call ahead of time or go online to find out if the proper paperwork was received.
Click here, to request an absentee ballot. Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson says 391,000 absentee ballots have been received as of May 19. Lawson says counties are preparing for an influx of absentee ballots.
"Many places are closed, so they're having to not just use their election staff, but to use other staff that may be working remotely from home and are being called back in, but whatever the situation, the county clerks area amazing. They're getting it done," Lawson says.
Early in-person voting will take place from May 26-June 1. Locations will vary by county.
The primary election will take place on June 2. Polling locations will vary by county. Polls will also be open on June 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Safety measures including hand sanitizer will in place all all polling locations across the states. CDC guidelines will also apply in all counties. Poll workers will have access to hand sanitizer, sanitizing products for voting machines, gloves and masks.
"If you are at risk or high risk, if I were going to the polls I definitely would wear a mask and if I have access to some gloves, I would take some gloves as well," Lawson says. "But you will be offered hand sanitizer before and after you vote.
Choose your county from below for detailed voting information.
Secretary Lawson also says she does anticipate results to take longer than usual because of the number of absentee ballots. She says Governor Holcomb has also signed an order allowing those who are recently unemployed to work on election day counting ballots or at the polls. Working on election day will not count against unemployment, according to Lawson.
